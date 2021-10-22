Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Caney is ready to get spooky this Halloween.

A Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Caney along 4th Avenue. Spaces can be reserved by visiting the Caney Police Department at 100 W. 4th Avenue. The CPD will accept donated candy before Oct. 31 as well.

Trunks must be in place by 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Space is limited.