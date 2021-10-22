Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:58 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding their district boundaries in their next meeting.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said he would speak more with County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House this past week and come up with a resolution regarding district boundaries in Washington County. He said he would do this after he received some confirmation on the House District's redistricting.

Antle says he wanted to pin down Washington County's district boundary lines in order to match them with what they believe will be the House lines. He says they want to be sure that they are not creating any additional work or splitting up precincts.

Commissioner Antle says the resolution is a bit ahead of the initial timeline that he was anticipating.

Later in the Commissioners' meeting, a resolution regarding donation for general raw materials/dust abatement fund for Washington County District Three may be approved.

There may even be action on a resolution regarding a donation from Rafter H. Veterinary Services to the Washington County Free Fair for calendar year 2022.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy of Google Maps