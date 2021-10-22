Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

An agreement has finally been reached between the City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Fire Department Labor Union. These have been ongoing negotiations and at a special City Council meeting held on Friday, City Attorney Jess Kane goes through a few differences in this agreement than in years past.

This is a one year contract that the Bartlesville Council opted to approve. Those pay increases will go into effect immediately. City Manager Mike Bailey says this has been a strenuous process for everyone involved and he is glad the two sides were able to come to an agreement.

The next regularly scheduled Bartlesville City Council meeting will take place at City Hall on Monday, November 1st beginning at 7 p.m.