Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:37 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye has resigned. Frye began serving in that role shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the state. Here is Frye talking about the respect he had for his fellow employees:

“I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said in part that Frye provided great leadership in responding to COVID-19 and helped guide the vaccine rollout that was top 10 in the nation.

Keith Reed will replace Frye and serve as Interim Commissioner.