Oct 23, 2021

Tom Davis

It took 18 months to finally induct the lastest members of the Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame but on Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom, the evening was spectacular.

After delays due to COVID 19 precautions, emcee and Bartlesville Sports Commissioner Bob Pomeroy presented the inductees each with a video setup and the awards for thier achievments with humour, charm and sincerity.

The inductees are :the 1962 College High swim team; former Sooner High state champion golfer Gary McDonald; former Bartlesville High football/golf coach Mickey Ripley; former Sooner High/Oklahoma State baseball great Stan Baughn; and Bartlesville Radio owners Kevin and Dorea Potter.

