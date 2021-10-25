Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 10:45 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey appeared on CITY MATTERS on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 on Monday to bring listeners up to date on the events nvolving the city of Bartlesville.

Bailey recapped the Friday afternoon special city council meeting where the council voted to approve an agreement between the city and the fire fighters union. This is a one year contract that the Bartlesville Council opted to approve. Those pay increases will go into effect immediately.

Bailey also hinted at a possible agreement with recycler Replenysh to take over the city's recycling drop off center.

Community Development Director Lisa Beemon gave listeners an update on many of the new businesses coming to town including: Schlotzky's; Jemmy's Egg/Bricktown Brewry; Tropical Smoothie Cafe; H Tea O; and Scooter's Coffee.

She also reminded all that you cannot put up a shed in your backyard and call it "a tiny house." She reminds that there are state and community minimum standards and zoning requirements that must be met before a structure can be deemed a home.