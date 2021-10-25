Posted: Oct 25, 2021 11:19 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. National Weather Service in Tulsa is getting the word out about the potential for severe weather late Tuesday night.

According to NWS, severe storms will be possible once again late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a complex of storms moves into eastern Oklahoma. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary concerns.

Winds could range from 60 to 70 miles per hour. Hail is anticipated to be a quarter to a half dollar in size.

We will have more on this if and when the National Weather Service releases more information.