Posted: Oct 25, 2021 12:34 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church shows that it cares over the weekend by providing free food and services.

"Cares Day" was held at Spirit Church, 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Through great partnerships, the congregation was able to distribute approximately 800 bags of groceries through Convoy of Hope and provide 50 haircuts through Tri County Tech.

Spirit Church even snapped 50 family photos and fed everyone in attendance. Pastor Jason Fullerton says they were honored to share the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ.