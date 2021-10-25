Posted: Oct 25, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Work on the Bar-Dew Lake project has begun in Washington County.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says this project has been two or three years in the making. He says they took in some land from the City of Dewey by way of donation for an old water district right-of-way the city owned.

Commissioner Antle says they have started their process to build a shoofly. He says they are going to rebuild the drainage structures in the area.

A neighboring property owner will have the flow he had going into his ponds re-established.

Bar-Dew Lake is a reservoir located just over five miles northwest of Bartlesville. BarDew Valley Inn is located nearby on West 1400 Road.