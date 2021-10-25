Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases continue to decline across Osage County, but deaths have been rising at a quicker rate. Over the past week, eight deaths were reported across Osage County, bringing the total to 125. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this increase is a result of a miscommunication issue between agencies.

It is believed that they have gotten this issue resolved and they are now reporting the same numbers across the board.