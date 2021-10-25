Posted: Oct 25, 2021 3:29 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

At last Thursday's special county commissioners meeting in Osage County, the nearly 60 citizens that were in attendance were disappointed that there were no visual aids to keep up with the presentation regarding re-drawing district boundary lines. At Monday's Board meeting, County Clerk Robin Slack said she will be sure to bring copies to avoid such situations moving forward, but District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said that was not her problem last week.

Jerry Butterbaugh, a regular attendee of meetings, said he didn't think it should be that difficult for the presenting party to put together a presentation, which would allow for the audience to keep up.

With the two sides accomplishing very little last week, they have planned to reconvene in the near future to see what boundary lines will work best for the three Board members.