Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:59 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District Two is focusing on work along County Road 4000.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they installed horns along Road 4000 north of Highway 60 on Friday. Bouvier says they want to work on drainage issues on Road 4000 south of Hwy 60, too. He says they will replace a low water crossing where the road reaches a dead end.

Bouvier added that they would like to chip seal the entire mile of N. Road 4000 next spring.