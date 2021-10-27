Posted: Oct 27, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) hires CBRE to market the former Siemens Corporation facility at 406 Highway 60 in Bartlesville.

BDA's Jared Patton says CBRE went out last summer to take drone photos of the industrial building. Patton says CBRE is marketing the building on multiple commercial websites, including their own. He says CBRE wants to market the building for sale or lease.

In an offering memorandum, the sales price is listed at $3.7 million dollars. The facility is also listed at $2.25 per square foot triple net lease. The building offers flexible suite sizes from 6,024 square feet to 75,644 (more or less) square feet. Overall, the building is approximately170,000 square feet in size. The site offers 27 acres with additional land available.

The climate controlled building features dock high and drive in loading, ample parking, good power with flexible spaces and lease terms. The facility can be demised into several areas that are well suited for a host of occupiers. The main building has significant power distribution allowing for a variety of manufacturing uses, with portions of the building ready for immediate office occupancy, warehousing/distribution, staging and storage.

Currently owned by the Bartlesville Development Authority, the offering is positioned to gain the attention of companies that wish to relocate to Bartlesville, or expand existing operations in the City. The BDA has flexibility regarding the lease structure, and terms and is prepared to consider a wide variety of occupiers and scenarios, provided the ultimate result realizes a significant economic benefit to the City. Additionally, the BDA controls other sites in the market and can present alternatives for other custom tailored solutions as needed.