Posted: Oct 27, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Water Resource Board has nominated the City of Bartlesville for its, “Water for 60 Excellence Award.” This has been given for Bartlesville’s work in implementing its water reuse system for many years to come. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen had this to say on the recognition:

“While this project has had a lot of moving parts and has required participation from several arms of the City, including the City Council and City Management, the Water Resources Committee has been instrumental in helping steer us in the right direction to ensure that area water needs are met in the long-term.”

This project has been in the works for several years, as Lauristen says this is the first phase of construction on the project. The entire project is expected to cost around 8.2 million dollars. Things are expected to be complete by June 2023.