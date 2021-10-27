Posted: Oct 27, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Reformation Fest will celebrate Reformation Day in Bartlesville with some hard rock music.

Reformation Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville at 801 SE Washington Boulevard. Director of Outreach Chase Almy says the event will take place the day before Reformation Day, otherwise known as Halloween.

Almy says 10 hard rock and metal bands that are Christian-faith based. He says Brain "Head" Welch from the multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning band "Korn" will perform as well.

Other bands in the lineup include Relent from San Antonio, Spoken, Zahna, Chaotic Resemblance, We Are Victory, Gadget Sons, Drive Thru Society, Dead Sin and Azariah. Almy says tickets are free. He says tickets can be found at online or on the Reformation Fest Facebook and Instagram pages.

For $25, you can get the "Loud Crazy Love" documentary and Q&A session with Brian "Head" Welch. Almy says the film focuses on Welch's life during his time with Korn and his life after Korn once he found Christ.

VIP meet and greets can be purchased online as well. If you get a VIP ticket, you are automatically put in a drawing for one of two guitars signed by Brian "Head" Welch.

Almy says they were inspired to bring Christian Rock back to Bartlesville. He says they wanted to think outside of the box and bring a creative, musical event, especially for their young adults program called "The Exchange."

The event will be held from noon on Saturday to midnight. The fun will be held indoors.

You can watch Wednesday's Community Connection with Almy on Reformation Fest below.