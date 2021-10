Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska will be holding its trick-or-treating event this Saturday with downtown businesses handing out candy at 5 p.m. The participating businesses will be dressed in the Halloween costumes for the event.

There will also be a community-wide event lasting that evening through 7:30 p.m. as well.