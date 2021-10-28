Posted: Oct 28, 2021 5:53 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 5:53 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Wednesday announced changes to Senate leadership and some committee chair assignments.

Treat said Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, will take over the duties of majority floor leader from Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. Treat said David will continue her Senate service and she will remain a trusted voice and leader for Senate Republicans.

“Kim David is a close friend and colleague and has proven herself to be a conservative leader for Oklahoma throughout her entire Senate career. She’s a relentless and passionate leader, and a barrier breaker, having served as the first female appropriations chair and first female majority floor leader in the history of the Senate. Kim did a great job as majority floor leader, and this change allows her to focus on other pursuits. I fully believe she will continue to be a talented and respected leader for Oklahoma in the days ahead,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Treat said McCortney, who previously served as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, will immediately assume the majority floor leader role.

“Throughout his time in the Senate, Greg McCortney has proven himself to be an insightful leader and skilled legislator. I know Greg will serve the Senate and the state of Oklahoma well as majority floor leader,” Treat said.

Additionally, Treat said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would join Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, as an assistant majority floor leader.

Treat also announced changes to Senate committee chairs.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, will take over as chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, will be vice chair of the committee.

Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, will take over as chair of the General Government Committee. Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, will be vice chair of the committee.

Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, will take over as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, will serve as vice chair of the committee.

Treat said Daniels will serve as the co-chair of the newly created Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.

“Julie Daniels led the efforts to implement the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which is an important legislative body that will assert legislative authority over agency rulemaking to push back against executive agencies legislating through rules. I have every confidence she will do an excellent job leading this effort,” Treat said.