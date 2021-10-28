Posted: Oct 28, 2021 9:13 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Republican State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy comments on the Biden administration's continued push for children as young as five years old to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden administration officials laid out plans on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to ensure that close to 25,000 pediatric or primary care offices, thousands of pharmacies and hundreds of schools and rural health clinics would be ready to administer shots to children as soon as they gained federal authorization.

The first step in that authorization process came this week when the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the approval of a lower dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 years old, by a vote of 17-0 with one abstention. During the advisory committee meeting, one of the panelists, Dr. Eric Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, stated that "we are never going to learn how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That's just the way it goes." According to the FDA, there are no fully approved COVID-19 vaccines for children under 16, but Pfizer's shot is currently available to children 12 and up.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory group is expected to make its own recommendation next week. Once the FDA and CDC issue a final decision, the Biden administration said it plans to begin vaccine distributions immediately.

"The Biden administration proved over the past week that they are colluding with the FDA and CDC to move forward with vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old against SARS-COV-2 with a vaccine that has yet to show its efficacy," Roberts said. "Myocarditis, a side effect of the vaccine, was not identified and added as a side effect of these vaccines until millions of young men were already vaccinated. It is irresponsible to take the risk of dangerous side effects like that adversely affecting our children."

"Currently, according to the CDC, 95% of youth SARS-COV-2 deaths have had four or more comorbidities, meaning less than 100 kids in the United States have died from SARS-COV-2 by itself out of more than 6 million child cases. In total, 587 children were listed in the CDC database between the ages of zero and eighteen as having died 'with' COVID-19 from Jan. 4, 2020 through Oct. 8, 2021. When we analyze these numbers, it is important to further desegregate the data to understand the information. Of the 587 listed deaths between ages zero and eighteen, roughly 95%, or 557 children, had other comorbidities listed on their death certificates. In other words, we cannot assume that COVID-19 was the 'cause' of death more so than any of the other comorbidities."

Roberts continued, "Not only is it entirely unnecessary to conduct large-scale vaccine experiments on our children, but it is also getting very close to what I would consider child endangerment. As a state, we have to protect our children from not only the tyrannical Biden administration, but also the draconian FDA that, in my opinion, is willfully violating the Nuremberg Code. As state legislators, we have to ensure that federal agencies are not placing our state at risk, so as we head into the next session, I will be looking at all possible avenues to protect the future of our state."