Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Zombie Fun run is set to take place this Saturday and will start at 3:30 p.m. from the Osage Heritage Walking Trails near Pawhuska.

To volunteer or be a part of the run, call Hank Powell at 918-287-5421. Everyone is welcome to participate in the obstacle course. For more information, call the Osage Nation Fitness Center at 918-287-1097.