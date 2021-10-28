Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Board Members will hold a public forum in Bartlesville.

You are invited to attend Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality's public forum, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m. The function will take place at Tri County Tech's Event Center East, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

The forum is your opportunity to comment and let the board know if they are meeting your needs and providing timely responses to environmental issues.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to submit comments about environmental issues, contact Quiana Fields at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 405.702.7152.

For more information about the forum, call 405.702.7100.