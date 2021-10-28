Posted: Oct 28, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A Preliminary hearing will be held next Tuesday for a Bartlesville man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in late July. Koalton Ellis is currently facing charges of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent.

Ellis was last in court on August 20 for a felony status date. The defendant has been given a court-appointed attorney. Mark Kane will represent the accused. Ellis remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Surveillance footage from the Skyline Motel appears to show Ellis stab the victim multiple times before walking away. Ellis then returned to stab the victim several more times. Officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The victim was identified as Buffie Raulston who later died due to her sustained injuries.

The hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Washington County Courthouse.