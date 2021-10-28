Posted: Oct 28, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A member of the Bartlesville Police Department is set to retire after nearly 37 years of service.

Margo Elliot with the Bartlesville Police Department will officially retire after 36 years and 11 months on the job. Elliot began her journey at the BPD as an emergency dispatcher on Dec. 3, 1984. In 2000, Elliot transferred to Police Administration and began performing payroll functions for the department. She has continued to serve in this capacity since that time.

Elliot also served as a member of the Critical Incident Response Team for many years.

Photos courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department