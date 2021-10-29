When he spoke in Bartlesville recently, Dr. Peter McCullough drew an overflow crowd at the Bartlesville Community Center as he talked about COVID-19 early treatments and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Michael Bush of Bartlesville tells Bartlesville Radio that Dr. Peter McCullough will host a similar presentation at Memorial Hall in Independence, KS with Former Kansas Secretary of State and now Kansas Attorney General hopeful, Kris Kobach, on Wednesday, November 12, from 6 to 9 pm. The presentation will center on COVID-19 prevention and treatment options along with your constitutional rights regarding your medical choices regarding COVID-19.

Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.