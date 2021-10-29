Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

Shop at Home for the Holidays with KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 – KYFM 100.1 – KRIG 104.9 – KPGM 1500/99.1's Green Country Christmas. You could win thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise with the little green tickets you get each time you shop a participating LOCAL business!

Although our Major Prize Drawing isn't Tuesday, December 21, 2021, you can start winning daily prizes starting on Monday, November 15, 2021. The more ticket you have, the greater the chance you will be a winner!

Remember that when you shop locally, your tax money stays locally to fund our roads, schools and essential community services.

Businesses, if you would like to be a part of Green Country Christmas 2021 contact call us at 918-336-1001.