Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will discuss ways to overcome the fear of failure in its next Women in Business event.

Chamber President Sherri Wilt says Amy Harr will be the guest speaker. She says Harr will travel to Bartlesville from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater to discuss failure and how it holds us back from trying new things.

To learn tips and trick on how to overcome the fear of failure, you can attend this Women in Business event, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville.

