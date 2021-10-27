Posted: Oct 29, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation continues to focus their attention on building an outdoor sports complex in Pawhuska. Plans include baseball fields, soccer fields, a playground, along with many other amenities. The Osage Nation has purchased 30 acres of land on the south side of Pawhuska, on the old railroad depot property.

When talking to the Pawhuska City Council earlier this month, safety was a major concern that they wanted addressed. One such fear included traffic congestion, as Councilman Rodger Milleson explained.

There has since been talks to build an access road that would make sure there is free and clear access, both before, during and after construction. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had this to say regarding the project:

“Above all, the safety and well-being of our community and community members is the priority. Please know that no individual or family has been displaced during this process. All purchase transactions have been made willingly by both parties at fair market value.”

Other safety features they look to tie into the project include a privacy fence to protect residents while construction is taking place and securing areas in extreme disrepair that could result in safety issues.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation website.)