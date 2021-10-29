Posted: Oct 29, 2021 12:36 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Bells will soon be ringing at a location near you.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville will ring bells with their familiar red kettles starting on Friday, Nov. 12.

Captain Ian Carr says they are now looking for volunteers to help ring bells at the red kettle locations. He says they will have to have seasonal employees fill in the spots if they can't get people to volunteer.

Capt. Carr says hiring people to ring the bells as opposed to getting people to volunteer cuts into the effectiveness of the donations. He says the dollars they get from the red kettles and supporters goes toward running their social service and aide programs.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is looking for all the help it can get. Capt. Carr says they will take any help that comes their way, even if it is just for a couple of hours. He says they have been blessed by the community and their support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Capt. Carr says they have a new registration website - registertoring.com. Carr says the site will send you reminders of where and when you signed up to ring the bells. He says they will even be able to track how your time helped the Salvation Army.

For questions, call 918.336.6454.

Photo courtey: The Salvation Army