Posted: Oct 29, 2021 11:21 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 11:23 PM

Garrett Giles

In one of the most substantial economic development intiatives for the region in years, the Osage Nation announces plans to develop a new entertainment district at the Lake of the Ozarks. The plans include a new hotel complex that will feature a casino, restaurants, entertainment, and more. The project is expected to be completed in multiple phases with an estimated $60 million investment in the region, bringing new jobs, tourism and revenue for the Lake of the Ozarks community.

In addition to the entertainment center, the project will include infrastructure and land improvements, additional lodging and long-term parking.

In a statement, Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said:

"We have established very good relationships with several communities in Missourit and seek to have a presence back in our homeland."

Historically, the Osage Nation once thrived in Missouri with a population of as many as 200,000 members of the Osage Tribe at its height. The Osage Tribe's historical influence in the Lake region is still found today in homages such as City Osage Beach, Osage County, and School of the Osage. As they have done in similar projects, Osage Nation plans to give back to the surrounding communities through philanthropic contributions to local schools, law enforcement and other first responders, local charities and community improvement projects. The Osage Nation is also committed to leveraging local vendors and local businesses whenever possible to provide products and services for the facilities.

Missouri state and local officials together with tourism leaders and other stakeholders expressed support for the new economic development project.

State Senator Mike Bernskoetter, a Republican from Jefferson City, had the following to say:

"I am happy the Osage Nation is exploring economic development opportunities in their ancestral homeland. It sounds like a promising opportunity to bring jobs to Missouri and I am looking forward to working with the Osage Nation as this project develops."

State Senator Justin Brown, a Republican from Rolla, said:

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the Lake Region and our entire state. I look forward to working with the Osage Nation, community leaders, and my colleagues in the Legislature to make this a reality and welcome the Nation home."

Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Heather Brown said:

"We are excited to welcome any new development to Lake of the Ozarks that can help grow our tourism community. We are looking forward to developing a partnership with the Osage Nation's new entertainment district at the Lake of the Ozarks. As a CVB, we have been supporting and advocating for economic development and tourism in the tri-country region since 1932."

Lastly, Missouri Hotel and Lodging Association Board President Trey Propes said:

"We appreciate the investment and vision that the Osage Nation is willing to make in the great State of Missouri. Experienced strategic partners such as the Osage Nation not only bring the obvioys jobs, capital and business acumen to this project but also a genuine desire to see the people of the Lake of the Ozarks region and Missouri Tourism prosper and thrive for years to come. The Missouri Hotel and Lodging Association looks forward to working with the Osage Nation and the people of the Lake Region to grow Missouri's ever important and expanding tourism industry right along with them"

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development Division of Tourism, tourism in Miller County, where the project will be located, currently generates approximately $40.7 million and 682 jobs annually to the overall impact of tourism in the state. In Camden County, tourism is responsible for $187.45 million and 3,958 jobs.

There are currently tribal casinos in 30 state nationally, and it is one of the fastest growing gaming sectors in the U.S. In 1988, Congress established the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA). This federal law provides tribes and states with a legal framework to develop tribal gaming and is the reason the U.S. has tribal casinos. This process was established to generate the infrastructure for tribal economic development through tribal government operations, infrastructure, social services and financial programs, charitable causes and economic development with local and state governments.