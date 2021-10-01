News
Dr. Piper Questions Why His Opinion Piece in the Washinton Times Was Banned by Facebook
Former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper has a bone to pick with Facebook and their policies theses days.
Piper (dreverettpiper.com, @dreverettpiper), is a columnist for The Washington Times, the former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, a radio host and the author of “Not a Daycare: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery) and, most recently, “Grow Up: Life Isn’t Safe, But It’s Good.”
Recently, his opinion piece published in the Washington Times "Time to fight for your kids, their souls are in the balance," was banned by social media giant Facebook. Facebook recently changed its name to Meta as it is facing allegations from its workers and some members of congress that the platform "is not doing enough to protect people."
He questions: Protect them from what?
Some argue the accusations are theatre which could end up Facebook giving more power to censor conservative speech.
Piper would like a simple answer in his case. His opinion piece, he says, is based on news accounts from across the nation that demostrate to parents that they need to pay attention to what is happening in their child's environment. He is mystified as to how or why the form of censorship occured.
