Posted: Nov 01, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

A press conference to discuss the stalled progress of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has been scheduled.

United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Republican sentors will hold an on-camera press conference on Tuesday to discuss the stalled NDAA, which authorizes funding levels and provides key authorities for the U.S. military and other defense priorities.

The NDAA has become law for 60 years in a row. The Senate Armed Service Committee advanced this year's bill on July 21, and the House passed its version on Sept. 23. However, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet brought this bipartisan bill to the floor.