Posted: Nov 01, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 11:25 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard from Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers about possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Summers said that she talked to first responders around the county and there was support for getting new radios for all entities.

Sheriff’s deputy Doug Sonenberg was on hand to discuss some of the details of the current radio system. Currently, it is difficult for different agencies to communicate in certain parts of the county. Sonenberg said it’s worthwhile to get the potential upgrade process started.

The commissioners also opened bids for road materials as well as loading and hauling. Those bids could be awarded at next week’s meeting. The board also approved 2022 meeting and holiday schedule.