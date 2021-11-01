Posted: Nov 01, 2021 11:40 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 11:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit in Bartlesville with a mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders, takes a weekend trip to deliver supplies.

Pictured right is Project Tribute Foundation delivering gear to responders in Pawnee County.

Project Tribute Foundation Executive Director Jon Beckloff says they gave lifesaving equipment to the Owens & Company Fire Department in Vera on Saturday. He says they even stopped in Pawnee County to deliver gear to emergency responders.

In total, Beckloff says they delivered up to four dozen tourniquets and holsters as well as lightweight medical supply kits from RECON Medical. He says your support makes this possible.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation, click here.

Pictured below is Owens & Company Fire Department with their new gear.