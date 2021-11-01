Posted: Nov 01, 2021 12:49 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s meeting, The Board of Osage County Commissioners had a decision to make in choosing three engineering firms to interview to conduct routine bridge inspections beginning in April, 2022 and running through March, 2024.

Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump had a packet containing information from six companies and Board members talked amongst themselves on who they felt would be most qualified to get interviewed.

Jump explains what will happen moving forward now that the Board accepted those three firms.

Jump hopes the Board is able to choose one of the three firms to conduct those inspections by next Monday’s meeting.