Posted: Nov 01, 2021

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across Osage County, as the numbers have steadily declined over the past month. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney gave a report showing that gradual decrease over the past three months.

When entering county-owned buildings, it remains the individuals choice on if they wish to wear a mask or other protective equipment to shield themselves from the coronavirus.