Posted: Nov 01, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Nutrition Department has a 2017 Ford Explorer that the Board of Osage County Commissioners said was not getting used nearly enough. As a result, District One Commissioner Randall Jones declined to continue signing her transportation claims at an August meeting.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney had said he was willing to sign the claim, but expected her to begin using the truck. At Monday's meeting, he quizzed her on how much the claim was worth and asked if she had been using the truck.

The Board also signed Vincent's financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year. Vincent says as of now, spending is right on target and what she had hoped for coming into the year.