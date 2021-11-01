Posted: Nov 01, 2021 7:57 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 7:57 PM

The City of Dewey will look to lease purchase new police vehicles.

The Dewey City Council voted unanimously in favor of allowing staff to initiate the bidding process to lease purchase new police vehicles on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease says a majority of the department's used Crown Victoria cars are going to start costing them a lot of money because the vehicles are falling apart. Trease says they are looking at purchasing eight vehicles for the department. He says Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea needs a new vehicle and animal control is in desperate need of a new ride.

Trease says they may look to purchase four trucks and four Ford Explorer's. He says he does not know what the numbers yet, but they will go out to start the bidding process and gather quote before returning to the Council with solid numbers.

The City of Dewey would pay for one vehicle per year unless they can pay more at once. Trease says the Dewey Police Department doesn't have lease purchase vehicles currently. He says they haven't lease purchased vehicles for the DPD since 2015.