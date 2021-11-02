Posted: Nov 02, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) gathers a team to make a difference this Thanksgiving.

Sheriff Scott Owen says WCSO is once again partnering with Boulevard Pharmacy and Kevin Lynch with RE/MAX to provide drop off locations for donated food items. Owen says they will accept these items for the WCSO's annual Thanksgiving program for families in need. He says anything helps.

Rain somewhat put a damper on the WCSO's annual car show, which is a major event that contributes to its holiday program. Sheriff Owen says they went from 120 applicants for the show last year to 40 to 50 applicants in 2021. While proceeds from the event dipped a bit, Owen says they are still in great shape. He says they would still like any support they can get as donated items can go a long way.

WCSO made 35 food baskets for the needy last Thanksgiving. Sheriff Owen says they were even able to add a few more baskets after the holiday. He says they were super blessed to have a corporate sponsor donate the turkeys they handed out last year.

Sheriff Owen says the community always steps up to the plate when it comes to helping those in need. He says they always appreciate your help.

There may be other locations for you to drop off your items in the near future. Sheriff Owen says WCSO Administrative Assistant Lee Ann Meade spearheads the initiative and has gone around to get the boxes posted and marked at select locations. He says Meade does an excellent job in organizing the WCSO's holiday efforts year after year.

Canned items that will be accepted include: corn, green beans, carrots, peas, baked beans, black beans, red beans, kidney beans, black olives, green olives, chicken broth, spinach, cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, chicken noodle soup, diced tomatoes, tomato soup, rotel, spam, potatoes (canned), pie fillings, fruits (canned), and cranberries.

Bagged items that will be accepted include: Rice-a-Roni, Rice, Beans, Mac-n-Cheese, Pastas, Boxed potatoes, pies (frozen).

Sheriff Owen says he is thankful to live and work in Washington County. He says WCSO Reserves will be out right before Thanksgiving to deliver the food baskets.