Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse for the second straight day. Patrick Gilmore was charged with a felony count of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Those chargeS were officially filed on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Officers were called to a residence on the 700 block of Beach Street in Dewey on Saturday in reference to an alleged assault. Witnesses say the victim was standing in the street talking with his neighbors when he was hit by Gilmore’s truck. It is alleged that Gilmore continued to drive down Beach Street before entering a residence.

Officers made contact with Gilmore who said he knew he hit the victim. Gilmore told police he did not stop because he didn’t want to get in a fight with the victim. Bond for Gilmore was set at $50,000.