Posted: Nov 02, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

The preliminary hearing for a Bartlesville murder case has been delayed. Koalton Ellis, a Bartlesville man facing first degree murder charges was slated for the preliminary hearing docket on Tuesday morning at the Washington County Courthouse.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake said that the state was not ready to proceed because the reports from the medical examiner’s office were not ready yet. Special Judge Jared Sigler granted a continuance in the matter.

Ellis is accused of stabbing Buffie Raulston multiple times at the Skyline Motel. The victim later passed away due to her injuries. The case was originally charged as t wo counts of assault and battery likely to produce death during an arraignment on July 26. However, charges were changed to murder during a court appearance in August. Ellis remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.