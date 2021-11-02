Posted: Nov 02, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

With the CDC meeting on Tuesday to discuss giving the go ahead on allowing children ages 5 to 11 to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the federal government has sent out millions of shots in anticipation of getting the OK. If given the green light, children could begin receiving the vaccine as early as this week.

This has created anxiety for many parents and Executive Director with the Tulsa Department of Health, Bruce Dart is trying to create a positive message for those who question if giving their child the vaccine is the correct thing to do.

Pfizer recently announced that their vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in combating COVID-19 against children. After a multi-step process, the FDA allowed Pfizer to move forward in the authorization stage.