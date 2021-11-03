Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:02 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 9:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center's Broadway in Bartlesville series will open its 19th season with "An Officer and a Gentleman" on Monday, Nov. 29. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the BCC.

The national touring Broadway show celebrates triumph over adversity and features music familiar to multiple generations, featuring such memorable tunes as Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' version of "Up Where We Belong."

There is still time to purchase season tickets to ensure good seats for the show, as well as for the other four shows in this 19th season. Stop in or call the BCC box office 918.337.2787 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays or go directly online to bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

Season seats will be placed in Will Call for your convenience.