Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 9:59 AM

Ty Loftis

In coordination with Delaware Tribe Representatives, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be inviting the public to celebrate the history of the Lenape people during a Facebook live event on Tuesday, November 16th beginning at 7 p.m.

Delaware Chief Brad Killscrow, along with Delaware Tribal Princess Morgan Messimore will be among many guests on hand. Museum Coordinator Delaney Williams says this is a special, free event you do not want to miss.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at City Hall in downtown Bartlesville. For more information, call 918-338-4290.