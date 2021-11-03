News
Bartlesville
Nov 03, 2021
OKM's Christkindl Market Set for November 6
You are invited to experience a traditional Bavarian market while enjoying a smorgasbord of local vendors and artisan flavors. Community partners come together to help OKM bring this whimsical European Event to life!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with OKM announced the Christkindl Market set for Saturday, November 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church – Father Lynch Hall at 8th st. & Keeler Ave. in Bartlesville from 10am to 4pm.
Tickets: 18 & Under – FREE | 19+ - $5
Packages: Just Plum $15 – Gate entry, 1 drink, raffle ticket
Just Plum x2 $25 – 2 gate entry, 2 drinks, 2 raffle tickets
Sugar Plum Experience - $50 – Gate entry, 1 souvenir mug, 4 drinks, 1 raffle ticket, 1 shopping bag
Sugar Plum Experience x2 $90 – Gate entry, 2 souvenir mugs, 8 drinks, 2 raffle tickets, 2 shopping bags
***Apple cider (8oz), European hot cocoa (8oz), wine tasting (three 3oz glasses), Gluhwein (8oz)***
Entertainment:
Everett Music Studio | Bartlesville Jazz Choir | Faith Foote | Logan Vaclaw & Max Williams | Jecelle Dobson | Stage Art Dance | Bravura Dansu
Games/Activities:
Schlutute | Christmas Tree Bowling | Snowman Snowball Toss | Coloring | Face Painting | Lebkuchen Decorating | Cash & Prize Grab | Cash Split | Life-sized Candy Land | Peppermint Prance
Raffles:
Christmas Extravaganza - Cuisinart Airfryer, Apple AirPods Pro, All New Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Bindle Bottle 24 oz Glacier Blue, Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker with Espresso ($800-$850 value)
Movie Projector/Screen – VIVO Home 17 ft. Indoor and outdoor inflatable movie screen & 1080p HD Projector. Projector can connect to WiFi, Bluetooth compatible, carry bag and tripod
Night Out – Night stay at Price Tower, $50 gift certificate to restaurant, 2 tickets to Waitress (May 9 – F29 & F31)
Food:
Maiz Reno | Gordita’s by Margarita Ramirez | Super Centro | Price’s Meat Market | Sugar Plum Café | Symphony of Sweets | Blissful Bites by Allison
Sponsors:
Accenture | Allegiant Benefit (Mark Humphries) | Bartlesville Rotary Club Foundation | COP | DSR | Ernst & Young | Keleher Outdoor Advertising | Mary Lynn Mihm Attorney at Law | Mihm-Howk Family | Revo Financial | P66 | Schwegmann Insurance | Truity Credit Union
Sponsorship Options:
Levels vary from $100-$5,000--Yo can choose where contribution will go toward – Christkindl, Candyland, Kinder , St. Nicholas
Contact: 415 S. Dewey Ave. | 918-336-9900 | hello@okmmusic.org
