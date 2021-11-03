Posted: Nov 03, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying two vehicles that were involved in gas theft in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 11th.

This occurred at a gas station off of State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Rd. near Sand Springs. If you have any information, or can identify the two vehicles, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Facebook Page.)