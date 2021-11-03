Posted: Nov 03, 2021 4:55 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 4:55 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen will wrap up the regular season with a home contest against Salina on Friday night. Nowata is currently and striving to avoid its third winless season in the last five years. The Ironmen lost to Claremore-Sequoyah 44-6 last week.

Several seniors will play their final game at Ironmen Memorial Field on Friday. The future for Nowata potential. Junior defensive end Holden Bilbee has put up big time numbers despite the team’s struggles this year. Bilbee has 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. Interim head coach Chad Enloe likes what he sees.

Salina is coming off a 20-14 overtime win over Dewey. The Wildcats turned the ball over four times but played tough defense. Salina was without its top running back last week as well.

Kickoff from Nowata is set for 7 p.m. No radio coverage for the Ironmen this week.