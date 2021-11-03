Posted: Nov 03, 2021 5:57 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 5:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A high speed chase involving a motorcyclist and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ends in Caney, Kansas.

According to several reports, OHP was chasing a motorcyclist through the City of Bartlesville. The pursuit ended in Caney, Kansas, when the motorcyclist hit a van. Minor injuries have been reported.

The pursuit began around 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 75, as the motorcyclist was barreling through oncoming traffic at the Nowata Road and Frank Phillips Boulevard intersections and continued northbound through Dewey all the way to Caney at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. The crash was confirmed around 6:30. The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit

We will have more information when it becomes available.