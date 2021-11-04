Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis

Tulsa Community College will host a College Achievement Summit next Friday. This is for Native American high school students at the Northeast Campus inside the Fitness Center at the Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m.

This will be a chance for students to learn more about tribal grants, scholarships and other resources available to pursue higher education. Attendees will also be able to tour campus and hear from current NASA students.

There will also be an ACT workshop on Monday, Nov. 22nd for Osage and JOM students for middle and high school students beginning at 8:30 a.m. This workshop will feature a practice test and assist in financial literacy. Registration can be completed by calling 918-287-5300. Snacks and door prizes will be made available.