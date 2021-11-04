Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Director of Operations, Christina Bishop, and Executive Director, Cordell Rumsey, reminded listeners that they have two more flu shot clinics left this year.

A drive through at 1223 Swan Drive, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on both Saturdays are planned, but the weather could force them indoors.

Elder Care is offering Fluzone High-Dose vaccine, and the regular dose if available. The regular dose flu vaccine will be the quadrivalent flu vaccine designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Participants should discuss vaccine facts with their personal physician.

The Fluzone High-Dose is explicitly designed for people aged 65 and older and contains four times the amount of antigen (the part of the vaccine that prompts the body to make antibodies) contained in regular flu shots. The additional antigen creates a stronger immune response (more antibodies) in the person getting the vaccine.

An attendee qualified under Part B Medicare must present their Medicare or Medicare replacement card (Community Care, Humana, etc.). Elder Care files a claim on the participant's behalf, and no payment will be due for Medicare qualified participants at the time of vaccination. No other insurance will be filed. Attendees who do not have Medicare or Medicare replacement insurance may also receive vaccination by paying the cost of the vaccine. The regular flu vaccine, for ages 18 and over, costs $30. The high-dose vaccine, for ages 65 and over, costs $75. Participants may pay by cash, check, or credit card.

All attendees are encouraged to pre-register their information before coming to the clinic to minimize wait time. To pre-register, please call 918-336-8500.

Elder Care also reminds listeners that they have Medicare counselors available to help you navingate this year's Medicare Part D.