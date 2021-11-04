Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

It was announced on Thursday that a Green Country staple is coming back to Broken Arrow. Bell’s Amusement Park will occupy 102 acres off of the Creek Turnpike and East Kenosha Street. Robbie Bell talks about the rareness of the location:

“The site here is very unique. No utilities. It is basically untouched. It was actually used for strip mining and has since grown wild.”

The area is ten times in which the park had to operated at its original location at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. Attractions such as Zingo and the log ride will return and there are plans to add a secondary park geared toward children, along with a water park. There is no timetable on when the park is expected to open.