Posted: Nov 04, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Town of Ochelata invites all to the upcoming Chris Gailey American Legion Veteran’s Celebration.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, and will include burgers, hot dogs, vendors, games and a parade. Line-up for the parade will take place at the ballpark at 9:00 a.m with the Veteran’s Parade stepping off at 10:00 a.m.

Vendors can sign up by call the American Legion at 918.907.0474. Vendors will open at 11:00 a.m. in Ochelata.